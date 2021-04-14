Take part in Vantage Credit Union's Youth Savings Challenge this April

It is never too early to teach your kids about saving money.

ST. LOUIS — Teaching your kids about saving money is no easy task. Vantage Credit Union is here to help. This month, there is a fun challenge happening just for their young members! Marketing Director Rachel Parrent is here to explain how it works.

Rachel says that it is always a good time to start teaching your kids about money. She mentions that if you have a child that wants something, that is a great time to teach them how money works. Encourage them to create a goal and help them find ways to earn money at home, in the neighborhood, or at a business depending on their age. Then you can help them learn how to save wisely in order to meet their goal.

Vantage Credit Union encourages kids to save by hosting savings challenges twice a year. This also is a chance to reward them for practicing saving habits. For the month of April, children from birth to age 17 can participate by making deposits to their Vantage savings account, even if it is just a dollar at a time.

Even if you aren’t a kid, Vantage can help you get started on your savings. If you are looking for something more than just basic compound interest, the investment services group can help with financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, planning for higher education, and even reviewing insurance.

Learn more at VCU.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.