Help & Hope: Talking about loved ones suffering with substance use disorder

EOLIA, Mo. — If your loved one is in an inpatient residential program, you may not know how or if you want to talk about that with your own friends or family.

Aviary Recovery Center recommends that with your loved one’s permission, there can be good reasons for telling people the truth. When you lie about your loved one’s substance abuse, you are affirming the societal stigma that an addiction is something to be ashamed about.

Shame is harmful to both your loved one and yourself. It can send a message that someone struggling with addiction is abnormal, embarrassing, or worst of all, alone.

Aviary Recovery Center says up to 1 in 7 Americans will struggle with substance use disorder at some point in their lives.

Tips to keep in mind

Be sensitive: More people than we might realize have substance abuse issues, so be cautious to avoid buzzwords like “rehab” and “addict” in the event that they trigger or offend the person you are talking to

Be respectful: Your loved one in recovery is going through a very difficult time, so be mindful to respect the gravity of their situation

Be sympathetic: Remember, addiction is not a choice – it is a chronic brain disease. Addiction is like any other form of biological illness; there is no reason that it should not be treated with that same amount of maturity and sympathy

Use correct terminology: In January 2017, the Office of National Drug Control Policy issued “a document addressing terminology related to substance use”

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

