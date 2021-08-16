Help & Hope: Talking to children about the addiction of a loved one

EOLIA, Mo. — Addiction is a biological illness that affects people from all walks of life, as well as their friends and family.
As such, there often comes a point when you need to talk to your children about the addiction of a loved one – be it a parent, sibling, or even teacher.
Aviary Recovery Center shares these tips:
-Call in professionals when necessary.
-Just like adults, every kid is different. Look into different types of therapy to find what works best.
-The Aviary Recovery Center’s Missouri drug and alcohol treatment program offers a family wellness program to provide support and a network for the loved ones of their clients.
-Use books to explain addiction to your child. Here are some options:
- A Terrible Thing Happened, recommended for ages 4-7
- Hear My Roar: A Story of Family Violence, recommended for ages 6-9
- Critters Cry Too, recommended for grades K-5
- You Weren’t With Me, recommended for grades K-6
- Hey, Kiddo, recommended for grades 7-9
-Promote open and honest communication with your child. The worst thing you could do would be to not talk about it.
By ignoring a loved one’s addiction, you could be silently affirming unhealthy coping mechanisms and self-reasoning to make sense of the way that they will inevitably be affected.
For more information about the Aviary Recovery Center, visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com or call (888) 435-5540.
