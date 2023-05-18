x
Taqueria Morita re-opens for summer

Eat tacos in style!

ST. LOUIS — Taqueria Morita is a casual concept, no reservations are needed.

Order at their outdoor bar and then find an available table. Seating is offered on a first come, first serve basis. All seating is outdoors and they have a covered pavilion, open air dining space, as well as a covered patio with heaters and fans.

Short of extreme weather, we operate rain or shine. 

