Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson found out how you can join in on the fun and even get a taste of the action.

ST. LOUIS — For the third year, a food event returns to St. Louis highlighting the rich culture of food and beverages primarily sourced from black-owned businesses in Missouri.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson found out how you can join in on the fun and even get a taste of the action.

Taste of Black St. Louis kicks off Thursday, September 9 and goes through Sunday, September 12 at the City Foundry.