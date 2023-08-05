‘Taste of Tequila, Splash of Charity’ event hopes to support families affected by Blood Disorders

The Gateway Hemophilia Association and Sunny’s Cantina to host engaging event with all proceeds benefitting educational scholarships for GHA members with a bleeding

The Gateway Hemophilia Association (GHA) is a not-for-profit, community-based organization, dedicated to advocacy, education, and support of families affected by bleeding disorders. They have been serving families in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri since 1969. Hemophilia and Von Willebrand’s Disease are in heritable bleeding disorders that are missing a protein from their blood, so they don’t clot properly.

Thursday, May 18th you can support the nonprofit with ‘Taste of Tequila, Splash of Charity.’ Hosted by Sunny’s Cantina, guests can enjoy Tequila Tastings from Una Vida, Milagro, & Herradura, Sunny’s Specialty Margarita or Beer, Dinner Buffet from Sunny’s Cantina, Fete Booth will be back again with their Photo Booth, and Live Music from 2 Pedros.