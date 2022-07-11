Tax-Free Strategies for Long Term Care from author and CPA Chris Cooper

The next 30 viewers who call will receive a free copy of Chris’s book. To receive your copy call (636) 333-9819 or online at SerenityLTC.com.

ST. LOUIS — Saving money to enjoy your lifestyle in retirement is important, but what happens when those plans are interrupted because of a medical problem? Many times, it requires long-term care.

Chris Cooper with Serenity Wealth Management stopped by with tips on putting more money in your pocket and keeping it there, rather than having to spend it on long term care needs.

As a Financial Strategist and long-term care planning specialist, Chris builds financial plans designed to turn assets into income in a tax-efficient manner.

Cooper wrote the book "The CPA's Guide to Tax Free Strategies for Long Term Care" to educate readers on the options available. After all, nobody wants to go broke paying for long term care costs.

The next 30 viewers who call will receive a free copy of Chris’s book. To receive your copy call (636) 333-9819 or online at SerenityLTC.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.