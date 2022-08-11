Tech Tuesday: Affordable tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season

Plug is a St. Louis-based, leading online consumer electronics provider that connects people to reliable, Certified Pre-Owned devices.

ST. LOUIS — Plug is a St. Louis-based, leading online consumer electronics provider that connects people to reliable, Certified Pre-Owned devices, making it affordable and easy to get the most out of your technology purchases.

The tech company believes purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned device should be just the same as buying new, with the price being the only difference. They offer Certified Pre-Owned Assurance, providing a one-year performance warranty and 30-day, money-back guarantee on all of our devices. Additionally, at the heart of plug is the mission to create positive environmental change through reduced e-waste (electronic waste). Along with their sister company, Comm Depot, since 2009, they have prevented over one million working devices from reaching landfills. Now, the team is working to double that number by 2025.