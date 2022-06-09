Tech Tuesday: Back-To-School tech with Mark Watson from Soldier Knows Best

You might him know as “Soldier Knows Best.” Mark Watson is a full-time content creator that focuses on keeping his audience informed on the latest trends in consumer electronics. He films, edits and promotes all of his tech videos across multiple platforms, but mostly on YouTube. He works with some of the biggest tech companies in the world to review and/or promote their products.
Now, Watson joined Mary Caltrider in the Show Me studio to show off different pieces of tech that will incorporate well in a student’s lifestyle from High School to College. Check it out!
Learn further information here.