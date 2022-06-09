x
Show Me St. Louis

Tech Tuesday: Back-To-School tech with Mark Watson from Soldier Knows Best

Content Creator, Mark Watson, joins us live in studio to share different pieces of tech for a students lifestyle from high school to college

You might him know as “Soldier Knows Best.” Mark Watson is a full-time content creator that focuses on keeping his audience informed on the latest trends in consumer electronics. He films, edits and promotes all of his tech videos across multiple platforms, but mostly on YouTube. He works with some of the biggest tech companies in the world to review and/or promote their products. 

Now, Watson joined Mary Caltrider in the Show Me studio to show off different pieces of tech that will incorporate well in a student’s lifestyle from High School to College. Check it out!

