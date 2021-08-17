New coffee shop in Kirkwood uses products that support the St. Louis community

Teleo Coffee is actually a house, and the idea is to make customers feel more comfortable.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Many people enjoy a good cup of coffee to get them going through the day. Wouldn’t it be cool to know that the cup of coffee is going toward a good cause?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by a new coffee shop where the owner is doing just that.

Teleo Coffee chooses products that go directly back into supporting the St. Louis community.

The shop is actually a house, and the idea is to make customers feel more comfortable – almost like they are in their own homes. The grand opening was last Sunday. The place includes a kids’ area, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

It’s located at 132 W Monroe Ave. in Kirkwood. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.