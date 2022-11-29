Tenth Life Cat Rescue aims to find felines 'fur-ever' homes ahead of holidays

The rescue aims to give cats another chance at life, including those that need a bit of extra care.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - Tenth Life Cat Rescue is rallying the community together to find felines ‘fur-ever’ homes ahead of the holidays. The rescue aims to give cats another chance at life, including those that need a bit of extra care.

Megan Fogliano with Tenth Life spent GivingTuesday morning with Dana DiPiazza to share the organization’s goals and role in the Hope for the Holidays campaign. Megan also explained several ways the community can contribute to these efforts.

Organizers say GivingTuesday, a day that reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity, is the biggest day of the year for the shelter.

The rescue is seeking help in several ways, including foster care, donating supplies, contributing monetarily, volunteering, and of course, adoption.

Tenth Life is in need of cat food, litter, and more. Supplies can be dropped off or shipped to the following address: 3407 Jefferson Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63118