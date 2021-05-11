TerraSource Global to hold hiring event BBQ on November 7

The company is looking to hire CNC machinists

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — TerraSource Global is a local equipment manufacturing business located in Belleville that produces industrial equipment.

The company is holding a hiring event and BBQ, specifically for CNC machinists, this Sunday.

TerraSource Global’s CNC Machinists Hiring Event & BBQ is November 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The address is 1 Freedom Drive in Belleville, Illinois.

For more information, call (618) 641-6956 or visit terrasource.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.