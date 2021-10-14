TerraSource Global in Belleville to host upcoming job fairs

The job fairs will take place October 15 and October 22

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Many area businesses are struggling to find quality workers to fill high-paying skilled jobs.

A local equipment manufacturing business is taking matters into its own hands. TerraSource Global produces industrial equipment.

It’s not only a job, but a place to learn new skills.

For the first time ever, TerraSource Global is holding two upcoming job fairs on-site. The first one is October 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second is October 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s located at 1 Freedom Drive in Belleville, Illinois.

For more information, call (618) 641-6956 or visit terrasource.com.

