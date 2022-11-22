Thankful, Hopeful, Generous: Community gathers, reflects ahead of 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade

The 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade will make its way through downtown on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24th beginning at 9 am.

ST. LOUIS - The finishing touches are being made in the kitchen and on floats in a midtown warehouse ahead of Thanksgiving in St. Louis.

and attendees can expect quite the visuals.

All of the fun begins at the shiny and new CITYPARK Stadium on the corner of Market and 21st Street with floats, bands, dance groups and more.

Organizers want to remind St. Louisans that the fun event is, of course, full of the glitz and the glam, but it’s all for a cause.

CEO of STL Area Food Bank, Meredith Knopp, joined New Orleans native Dana DiPiazza on Show Me St. Louis Tuesday morning once again to talk all about it. After approving of these STL-style floats, the two regrouped to share ways viewers can help.

Parade-goers can bring non-perishable food items to donate for families struggling to put together a feast this holiday season and there are several other ways you can help, too.

Those interested in participating with monetary donations are encouraged to text “Food4All” to 314-784-7550 or visit STLfoodbank.org/GiveFood4All.

The food bank is also in need of volunteers.