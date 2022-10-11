Thanksgiving Recipe Week: A simple & versatile Cranberry Jalapeno sauce from Gwin's Tiny Kitchen

ST. LOUIS — Show Me The Recipe! This week, our Show Me team has welcomed one local chef every morning into the kitchen to teach a Thanksgiving recipe.
Thursday morning, Lydia Gwin of Gwin’s Tiny Kitchen joined Mary in the kitchen to teach a simple Cranberry Jalapeno sauce.
The sauce can go 3 ways: Baked brie and cranberry, cranberry turkey sliders, and cranberry jalapeno salsa and chips. The recipe is 5 ingredients in 5 minutes. You can find the recipe below!
Ingredients:
1 Bag of Cranberries
2 Jalapeno
2 Green Onions
1 Bunch Cilantro (optional)
Cumin
Instructions:
Blend ingredients in food processor and serve.
Want to skip the cooking? The sauce is available at Vitale’s Deli located in Glendale, MO. If you are looking for a Thanksgiving cooking class, Chef Lydia is teaching how to cook a turkey upside down at the Kitchen Conservatory on November 14 at 6:00 p.m. Click here to reserve your spot.
In search of more seasonal recipes from Lydia?
Check out her fall chicken chili, candied jalapeno and caramel apple board from her last appearance in the Show Me kitchen.
You can find more information about Gwin's Tiny Kitchen on her website.