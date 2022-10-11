Thanksgiving Recipe Week: A simple & versatile Cranberry Jalapeno sauce from Gwin's Tiny Kitchen

Gwin’s Tiny Kitchen's Cranberry Jalapeno sauce is available at Vitale’s Deli located in Glendale, MO.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me The Recipe! This week, our Show Me team has welcomed one local chef every morning into the kitchen to teach a Thanksgiving recipe.

Thursday morning, Lydia Gwin of Gwin’s Tiny Kitchen joined Mary in the kitchen to teach a simple Cranberry Jalapeno sauce.

The sauce can go 3 ways: Baked brie and cranberry, cranberry turkey sliders, and cranberry jalapeno salsa and chips. The recipe is 5 ingredients in 5 minutes. You can find the recipe below!

Ingredients:

1 Bag of Cranberries

2 Jalapeno

2 Green Onions

1 Bunch Cilantro (optional)

Cumin

Instructions:

Blend ingredients in food processor and serve.

Want to skip the cooking? The sauce is available at Vitale’s Deli located in Glendale, MO. If you are looking for a Thanksgiving cooking class, Chef Lydia is teaching how to cook a turkey upside down at the Kitchen Conservatory on November 14 at 6:00 p.m. Click here to reserve your spot.

