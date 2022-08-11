Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Art of Entertaining's Cranberry Apricot Stuffing

ST. LOUIS — Art of Entertaining is a gourmet carryout food store. For 28 years, the local business has been making people happy with delicious meals. They offer breakfast, lunch , dinner ,party trays, appetizers, and soups. They also have a baker on staff who makes all kinds of homemade breads, cookies and desserts. It is a popular place to pick up a gift for a friend, new baby, get well, an aging parent or just to say Thank you! Tuesday morning, Owner, Ann Lemcke, joined our Show Me Kitchen for our Thanksgiving recipe of the week. See the simple steps below!
Cranberry Apricot Stuffing
Ingredients:
1 Large yellow onion diced
1/2 bunch of Celery diced (1 1/2 cups)
1 & 1/2 sticks of Butter
1 Tablespoon ground Sage
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 Tablespoon Rosemary
1 Tablespoon Thyme
1 Teaspoon black pepper
12 cups day old white bread cut into 1 inch cubes
3 cups Chicken Broth
1 & 1/2 cups of chopped dried apricots
1 cup of dried cranberries
optional : 1 cup of toasted pecans to garnish
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add onion and celery and cook until tender. Add all seasonings to sauteed mixture and cook 1 more minute. Place bread cubes in a large bowl and mix with onion mixture. Add Chicken broth and dried fruit. Mix well. Place in baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 35 minutes, remove cover and bake for 15 more minutes. Sprinkle with pecans and serve.
Do not want to put your kitchen skills to the test? Pick up this dish at Art of Entertaining. Find further information at theaofe.com.