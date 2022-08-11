Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Art of Entertaining's Cranberry Apricot Stuffing

ST. LOUIS — Art of Entertaining is a gourmet carryout food store. For 28 years, the local business has been making people happy with delicious meals. They offer breakfast, lunch , dinner ,party trays, appetizers, and soups. They also have a baker on staff who makes all kinds of homemade breads, cookies and desserts. It is a popular place to pick up a gift for a friend, new baby, get well, an aging parent or just to say Thank you! Tuesday morning, Owner, Ann Lemcke, joined our Show Me Kitchen for our Thanksgiving recipe of the week. See the simple steps below!