Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Chef Cathy's Oxtail Stew

ST. LOUIS — Located in Ferguson, Missouri, Cathy's Kitchen is an American restaurant with food from all around the country. Owner, Cathy Jenkins, travels the nation looking for unique restaurants with unique menu items. Jenkins explains her goal is to add a personal touch to these recipes and to share them with each and every customer.

Wednesday morning, Jenkins joined the Show Me St. Louis Thanksgiving Recipe week. Chef Cathy taught an Oxtail Stew recipe that just about anyone could master! See the full ingredients and instructions below.

Oxtail Stew Ingredients:

3 to 4lbs of oxtails

1 tbsp of Cajun Seasoning

2 onions diced into medium chunks

3 garlic cloves or 2 tablespoons of minced garlic

2 celery stalk diced medium

½ cup of green bell pepper chunks

½ cup red bell pepper chunks

½ cup yellow bell pepper chunks

2 package of beef stew mix

2 cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes

½ cup of water

1 cup of diced green onions for garnish

4 cups of prepared rice (follow direction on rice packaging)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. rinse oxtail, cut away excess fat and place in heavy roasting pan.

3. Add Cajun Seasoning, beef stew packages, add garlic, cut vegetables, tomatoes, water and mix well.

4. Place lid on pan and bake for 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

5. serve over rice and garnish with green onions