Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Salads 2 Your Door's Pomegranate Pear Salad

Chanala Rubenfeld, owner of Salads 2 Your Door takes on the Show Me kitchen to share a healthy dish to add to your Thanksgiving menu.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is a really busy and hectic time and Salads 2 Your Door is working to make things a bit easier and while providing something healthy so that families can focus their time and energy on what’s really important, spending time together.

This morning, Chanala Rubenfeld, owner of Salads 2 Your Door joined Dana in the Show Me kitchen to share her Pomegranate Pear Salad recipe. It's the perfect dish to add to your table this holiday season!

Pomegranate Pear Salad Serves 4

Ingredients

4 cups spring mix

3/4 cup shaved brussel sprouts

¼ of a red onion, sliced

2 pears, sliced

⅓ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup cashews

¼ cup toasted pepitas

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup craisins

Balsamic Dressing

Directions

Layer all ingredients in a bowl in the order listed. Top with balsamic dressing right before serving. Toss.

Balsamic Dressing

Ingredients

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¾ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Add all ingredients except the oil into a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Slowly add in the oil and continue whisking until the dressing is smooth.

And if you want to skip the cooking, the catering and meal delivery business is offering family sized artisan salads for Thanksgiving. Each salad feeds 8 - 10 people and is the perfect way to ensure your Thanksgiving dinner starts off with something healthy, allowing you to indulge in your holiday favorites without any of the guilt.

They make it super easy. No hassles, shopping, chopping or prep work involved. All you have to do is place an order and beautifully packaged, ready-to-eat salads along with their famous house-made dressings will be delivered to your doorstep on Thanksgiving morning.