Thanksgiving Recipe Week: @stlglutenfree shares her easy toasted ravioli recipe

ST. LOUIS — Sara Bommarito first created STL Gluten Free in March of 2021 after being diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Since then, she has created a community through social media. STL Gluten Free is a way to connect with others in the community to share restaurants, recipes & grocery finds. Bommarito explains she quickly found out how amazing the community is and how accommodating some of the Lou’s local restaurants can be.

Monday morning, Bommarito shared an easy Gluten Free Toasted Ravioli recipe in our Show Me Kitchen for Thanksgiving Recipe Week. The recipe is the perfect option for those looking for a taste of the St. Louis classic or hoping to accommodate for family members during the holidays. Consider cooking this dish for Thanksgiving. The recipe is simple. Check out the easy tutorial.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp whole fat milk

2 Eggs

Gluten Free Panko Bread Crumbs

Salt & Pepper

Italian Seasoning

Oregano

Gluten Free Ravioli

Olive Oil

Follow along Bommarito’s journey here. If you or anyone you know needs some extra help providing for dietary restrictions this Thanksgiving, reach out via email or Instagram (stlglutenfree@gmail.com or Instagram @stlglutenfree).