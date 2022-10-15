The 2022 Glennon Card is underway!

Glennon Card shopping days start today, with more than 320 businesses in the St. Louis and IL region.

ST. LOUIS — Friday kicked off Glennon Card shopping this year and with more than 320 businesses in the St. Louis region, you're sure to find somewhere to shop local ahead of the holidays!

The Glennon Card is a unique 10-day discount shopping program that was established in 2011 by the Glennon Guild, a 300+ member women’s organization serving the children cared for by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Organized in partnership with the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 100% of Glennon Card sales benefit the patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

The 320+ participating businesses on the 2022 Glennon Card includes a variety of retailers, restaurants, eateries and services from salons, spas, gyms, and photographers to area attractions throughout the St. Louis area & metro East. Additionally, 36 of the participating businesses are Online Only businesses offering unique boutique fashions, jewelry, plants, books, candles, sporting goods and consulting. There is something for EVERYONE!

Since 2011, the Glennon Card has raised more than $2 million. Proceeds have gone toward numerous improvements to the hospital’s facilities, such as new furnishings for waiting areas, lifesaving equipment for the Imaging Center and the Transport Team, operational support for programs like FootprintsSM and the Knights of Columbus Developmental Center, and community programs like Reach Out and Read.

Glennon Cards may be purchased at GlennonCard.org.

