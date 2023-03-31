The 2023 Walk for Wishes is on April 8th

Mary sits down with Wish Kid Evie and Make-A-Wish Chapter Associate Director, Taylor Rehmer, ahead of 2023 Walk for Wishes.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is hosting the 2023 Walk for Wishes presented

by Centene & Spectrum on April 8 at Forest Park in St. Louis. This community walk is a fundraising event that shines a light on the nonprofit

and how they provide life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. A wish has the power to transform lives, bring communities together and create

life-changing moments. Many wish children go on to live healthy lives and reflect on their wish as a turning point in their recovery.

This year, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is celebrating its 40th anniversary and 4 decades of granting more than 9,300 wishes since the chapter's inception in

1983. All participants who raise over $100 receive a Walk For Wishes t-shirt. The full distance for the walk is 1 or 3 miles. Parking is available at the Upper Muny or lower Muny lots. Furry friends are welcome to attend!

To donate or register to walk, head to walkforwishesstl.com. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.

