The 2nd Annual Music at the Intersection takes over Grand Center Arts District on September 10 & 11

The lineup is stacked and includes performances by Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr, Hiatus Kaiyote, The Urge, Buddy Guy, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington & much more.

Music at the Intersection is a civic-led effort presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation in partnership with Steward Family Foundation and The Regional Arts Commission (RAC) of St. Louis.

First held in 2021, the festival tells the story of St. Louis’ musical, cultural and artistic heritage.

It celebrates the city’s imprint on the American songbook, the relationship St. Louis has with its Mississippi River sister cities, and the musical genres that have been birthed and fostered locally.

Music at the Intersection gives a spotlight to national acts as well as St. Louis-based musicians across blues, jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop, & rock and roll.

It will feature more than 50 national, regional and local acts across four stages throughout Grand Center Arts District’s outdoor festival footprint – a mix of urban streets and green spaces, stretching across Washington Avenue, just east of Grand Blvd.

Headliners include R&B icon Erykah Badu, blues rocker Gary Clark Jr., international indie soul group Hiatus Kaiyote, blues guitarist Buddy Guy, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, soul-rock band JJ Grey & Mofro, and St. Louis-bred alternative rock group The Urge, among others.

Music at the Intersection will also feature tributes to St. Louis legends Tina Turner, Albert King, and Henry Townsend, as well as a special celebration of Montez Coleman.