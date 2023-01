STL Bucket List and others are collaborating to bring together the art and culture scene.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a thriving art and culture scene that is being brought to the forefront Jan. 26 at The Hawthorn. (2231 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103)

More than 50 vendors in art, fashion, photography and more will be on display.

STL Bucket List and more are collaborating to make this event possible.