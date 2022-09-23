Malik previews this weekend's event with Jeff Devlin, TV star and licensed contractor, at the St. Charles Convention Center

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Today through Sunday home owners and enthusiasts can visit the St. Charles Convention Center for the 42nd Annual Builders Home and Remodeling Show, presented by LP SmartSide.

This free event is the perfect place to prepare for those fall home projects. Hundreds of local home pros make the show the one stop for your next home project.

There is no cost to attend the show and parking is also free.

You can stop by Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.