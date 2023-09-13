The 56th Annual St. Louis Lebanese Festival is this weekend at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral

Malik Wilson stopped by the St. Raymond's kitchen to learn how to make authentic Lebanese dishes and find out more about the annual festival.

ST. LOUIS — This Saturday and Sunday the 56th Annual St. Louis Lebanese Festival is happening at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral in downtown St. Louis.

The parish has been serving up authentic Lebanese cuisine to the St. Louis community for almost eighty years through their Wednesday lunch program, and for 56 years they have hosted the St. Louis Lebanese Fall Festival with live music, authentic Lebanese food, raffle prizes, children's activities, and cultural booths.

Show Me St. Louis' Malik Wilson stopped by this morning to help the "Kibbee Crew" prepare Kibbee and Spinach Pies for this weekend's event.

The festival is from Noon - 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 and from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.