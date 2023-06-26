The 5th Annual Kick off the Sickness Kickball Tournament to take place August 5th

The 5th Annual Kick off the Sickness Kickball Tournament is being held on August 5th, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church. Monday morning, founder and 15 year old Claire Woepke, joined Mary in studio. She explains after her older brother was diagnosed with multiple rare diseases, they began hosting this tournament. All of the proceeds go to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. For more information and to register, email kickoffthesickness@gmail.com.