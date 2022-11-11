The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!

ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
Malik Wilson had the opportunity to catch up with the founder to discuss the 7th annual event happening November 12 from 11a.m.-5p.m. at Better Family Life.
For more information visit stlnaturalhairexpo.com.