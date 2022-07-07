The Amazing Home Tour: Go inside a 1.8 million dollar home in the Chesterfield area

St. Louis Real Estate Advisor, Brittany Harris, takes Malik Wilson through this beautiful executive estate.

Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger.

Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.

This private Wildwood estate in the Rockwood School District has over four acres of your own private property bordered by both common ground and Babler State Park.

St. Louis Real Estate Advisor, Brittney Harris, joined me to explain what all this luxury home has to offer.

It's an entertainer's dream, complete with a pool, hot tub, finished basement, movie room, wine cellar, fireplace, bar area that includes a sink, dishwasher, oven, beverage fridge, and warming drawers. Plus, an outdoor entertaining space that not includes beautiful stone decking surrounding the pool but also a large, covered back porch and beautiful IPE wood deck with indoor, outdoor sound system and views from within the home through the large panoramic windows overlooking the pool and gorgeous landscaping

There is also a hiking and biking trail in the valley. Almost 75 acres of common grounds that are owned by all the lot owners and serves as a private park like feature that preserves the views, the land and privacy.

The home is apart of the Wildhorse Spring Farm subdivision. The land was family land going back to the 1930s, and the family chose to develop the 174 acres in a way that allowed the land's beauty and integrity to stay preserved and be the homesites situated throughout to take advantage of the views and features and space and privacy of the land. All while maintaining three acre density and big areas of common ground throughout.