The Amazing Home Tour: Inside a 1.3 million dollar new construction home in Kirkwood

An entertainer's dream, enjoy over 5,000 square feet and a room temperature wine cellar.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger.

Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.

Today we're kicking the series off with a lovely $1.3 million dollar home located in Kirkwood.

St. Louis Real Estate Advisor, Brittany Harris, joined me to explain what all this luxury home has to offer.

From over 5,000 square feet, a 3-car garage, 6 beds and 6 baths... this 1 1/2 story home is an entertainer's dream.

The main floor houses the kitchen and family area, with a 2-sided gas stove that also goes into the back deck.

On the main floor you'll also find the master bedroom and bath where you have walkable access to the covered patio back deck.

As you make your way downstairs to the basement, you'll find an open-stone bar perfect for entertaining, along with a room temperature wine cellar. Amazing, right?

The downstairs also features a full bedroom, bathroom and a personalized area for your own gym. Equipped with a built-in mirror.

The basement leads to another patio you'll find on the home.

This current home is new construction and will be one of the eight homes in the full subdivision.

Each of the eight homes will have their own look and feel.

The community will also showcase a lighted trail walkway, along with a pet park for your four-legged friends.

And last but not least, the entire community will also be full service. Say goodbye to yard maintenance.