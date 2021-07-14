The American Ballet Theatre makes stop in St. Louis tonight with 2 free performances

An 18-wheeler truck will transform into a stage so 20 ABT dancers can perform tonight, July 14, in Forest Park.

ST. LOUIS — America’s National Ballet Theatre is hitting the road and stopping in St. Louis as part of its ABT Across America Tour.

An 18-wheeler truck will transform into a stage so 20 ABT dancers can perform tonight in Forest Park, July 14, and it’s free to attend.

Dancers will warm up on stage for 90 minutes and hold two performances that are each 50 minutes in length.

The stage is being built in Shakespeare Glen where Shakespeare in the Park recently wrapped up a successful season. Now, you can see the space used in a different way.