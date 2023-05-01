The Annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival kicks off this Saturday

Eagles are returning to their winter homes in Southwest Illinois, so it is time to celebrate!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — “It really is our kickoff to our winter travel season,” says Cory Jobe, CEO and President of The Great Rivers and Route Tourism Bureau. “A lot of times destinations do not have a shoulder season, but we do, and we really are a four season destination and winter is a great time. As it gets colder up north, the bald eagles fly here to our region, and we welcome them with the Eagle Ice Festival”

Eagles are returning to their winter homes in Southwest Illinois, so it is time to celebrate! January 7th, the region is kicking things off with the Annual Eagle Ice Festival.

“We are so excited to be hosting this will be our first year; we will have food trucks, hot coco, s'mores kits, a full cocktail menu,” says Laura Windisch, manager of FLOCK Food Truck Park.

Festivities start at 10 a.m. with a free Eagle Meet and Greet event at FLOCK food truck park. At this Alton destination, visitors can meet Liberty, the American bald eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary. Families also have the chance to enjoy live ice sculpting, face painting and of course, s'mores and hot chocolate by the fire!

All of these festivities celebrate a magical time of the year for the great river road!

“Most people find it is counterintuitive to see birds in the winter in St. Louis, but because of these big rivers we have birds migrating up and down, so on any given day you can see birds in the winter,” says Ken Buchholz, Executive Director of the Audubon Center.

After stopping by the FLOCK Food Truck Park, be sure to visit the Audubon Center. The bird sanctuary will have outdoor learning activities about eagles and nature along with guided bird hikes. Because these birds sure do capture your imagination! Just down the street you can find the National Great Rivers Museum. The historical hub will have eagle sightings to see plus a tour with a view unlike any other!

Learn further information at riversandroutes.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.