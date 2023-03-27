The Armor of HER Exclusive Exhibition - The Closer

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for an unforgettable evening of art and culture at an exclusive venue, then check out the Women's History Month Photography Exhibition, Her Eminent Reign. Don't miss your chance to witness the breathtaking beauty and creativity of some of the world's most talented artists right before it's installation at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. RSVP now to secure your spot!
This immersive exhibition will guide you through a night of curated storytelling, live performances and beautiful photographs that will honor Queens of Ancient Kemet.
For more information, click here.