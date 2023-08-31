The Art Fair at Queeny Park returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Fall 2023 Art Fair at Queeny Park is back from Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3.
It is one of the most popular, reputable and longest-running art fairs in the bi-state region. Reemerging last spring after a three year-long hiatus, the fall art fair has been the perfect opportunity for attendees to experience spectacular art and breathtaking designs for over 43 years. All proceeds from the event provides funding for scholarships for full time art majors from the St. Louis region.
Rounding out the experience is:
- Wine and cheese tasting from Robller Vineyard and Cool Cow Cheese on all three show days
- Live art demo all three show days
- Drawings for Art Dollars that can be spent at any artist’s booth
- Live music all three days
- Children’s activities, including Claymazing Make & Take project, and art wall for all ages to draw on
- Food trucks each day
- Nearby parking throughout regular show hours
- ATM on site
- Free parking
Presented by the Greater St. Louis Artists, the show is held at the spacious, climate-controlled and newly renovated Greensfelder Recreation Center in Queeny Park.
Tickets are available for $10 at the door, valid all three days. Attendees 18 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
To purchase tickets at a discounted price and for further information, click here.
Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.