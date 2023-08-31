The Art Fair at Queeny Park returns this weekend

A St. Louis favorite is back for the fall.

ST. LOUIS — The Fall 2023 Art Fair at Queeny Park is back from Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3.

It is one of the most popular, reputable and longest-running art fairs in the bi-state region. Reemerging last spring after a three year-long hiatus, the fall art fair has been the perfect opportunity for attendees to experience spectacular art and breathtaking designs for over 43 years. All proceeds from the event provides funding for scholarships for full time art majors from the St. Louis region.

Rounding out the experience is:

Wine and cheese tasting from Robller Vineyard and Cool Cow Cheese on all three show days

Live art demo all three show days

Drawings for Art Dollars that can be spent at any artist’s booth

Live music all three days

Children’s activities, including Claymazing Make & Take project, and art wall for all ages to draw on

Food trucks each day

Nearby parking throughout regular show hours

ATM on site

Free parking

Presented by the Greater St. Louis Artists, the show is held at the spacious, climate-controlled and newly renovated Greensfelder Recreation Center in Queeny Park.

Tickets are available for $10 at the door, valid all three days. Attendees 18 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

To purchase tickets at a discounted price and for further information, click here.