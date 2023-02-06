'The Atonement Bell' is up for an Eisner Award

The homegrown horror comic is up for the most prestigious honor in the comic book and graphic novel industry.

ST. LOUIS — Since 1988, the Eisner Awards, have been celebrating the greatest creative achievements in American comic books. It is referred to as the comic industry's - Oscars!

This year, the new homegrown horror comic The Atonement Bell is Eisner-nominated in the Best New Series category.

The four-part series follows a family's devastating tragedy, the return to St. Louis for the holidays to try and put their lives back together but instead find themselves dragged into the cities dangerous secrets and fighting for their lives.

Friday morning, co-creators of The Atonement Bell, Jim Ousley and Tyler Ruff joined Mary in studio to share more about receiving the nomination. They both explained that being nominated in the same category as the comics they grew up reading is an unbelievable honor.

The Eisner Award trophies will be presented in a gala awards ceremony to be held at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront Hotel during Comic-Con on the evening of July 21.

For more information on Atonement Bell click HERE.