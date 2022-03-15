‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ at The Fabulous Fox this Saturday

Show Me St. Louis reporter Dana DiPiazza sat down with Andrew Spencer who is giving love a chance in The Lou

ST. LOUIS — For all you Bachelor Nation fans – if you have ever wanted a shot at love alongside several other women all hoping to get the final rose, you now have a chance!

The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to The Fabulous Fox this weekend, and it’s an experience you surely won’t want to miss.

An entire crew of Bachelor Nation fan favorites are on tour looking for another shot at love and choosing their potential soulmates right out of the audience to come up on stage and give it a go – just like you see on Monday nights while watching The Bachelor.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Dana DiPiazza sat down with Andrew Spencer who is giving love a chance in The Lou.

Andrew Spencer from Season 17 of The Bachelorette will join The Bachelor Live on Stage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

For tickets, call (314) 534-1111 or visit metrotix.com.