'The Backyard Feature' is bringing backyard movie nights to St. Louis

If you are wanting to stay in this holiday season, it can still be a winter wonderland experience thanks to The Backyard Feature!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — ‘Tis the season to stay in!

Monday morning, Mary chatted with co-founders Erica and Brittany of The Backyard Feature. The two explain

The Backyard Feature evolved from their own families’ love of backyard movie nights. Their favorite evenings were spent watching moves with friends.

Now, the business owners are bringing the movies to you, too! The Backyard Feature provides a screen and projector along with a themed cozy setup to make for the perfect viewing experience.

Whether planning for a birthday party, family movie night, or a holidate, it creates the ultimate Hallmark Experience this season! The two shared their backyard igloo ahead of the chilly temperatures, and our Show Me team was ready to get cozy!