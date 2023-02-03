The benefits of Omega-3 with Jennifer McDaniel of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy

Tomorrow, March 3rd, is Global omega-3 day so sear some salmon, enjoy some anchovies on your Caesar salad or take your fish oil supplement!

Thursday morning, owner of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy, Jennifer McDaniel, joined Mary in studio to share the benefits of omega-3.

McDaniel explains that 95% of us don’t eat enough omega-3 fatty acids which play a big role in 4 areas of health: heart, brain, eye and prenatal health.

A diet rich in omega-3’s can lower blood pressure, blood fats and lower risk of a heart attack.

Enjoying fatty fish, like salmon or trout, is the easiest way to meet your omega-3 needs, but you can also find small amounts of them in foods like vegetable oils, nuts – like walnuts and soy foods, like tofu.

The recommended amount of omega-3s are 500mg per day or 2 servings of an 5-6 oz portion of fatty fish/week for adults.

Kids don’t need as much, but they still very much need omega-3s. If you don’t eat fish, consider a fish or krill oil supplement, or if you don’t eat any animal products, you can take an algae-oil based supplement.

When buying a fish oil supplement, there are a lot to choose from, and Jennifer explains pricier ones don’t mean they’re better. Jennifer goes for the “burpless brands” to avoid any fishy backup issues as well as supplements that have been third-party tested. She shares you can trust the quality and contents of the supplement.