The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover

AH Styling, Brides by Brady and Paisley Boutique teamed up with Show Me St. Louis to give a makeover to a more than deserving woman, Jessica Brown.

ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen.

"I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer on my 26th birthday. And from there, I went through about a year of treatment. And luckily for me, you know, at the end of that year, I was able to have a clear bill of health. Now, for the last nine years, in April, it'll be nine years, I will have been in remission from that cancer. Unfortunately, about a year ago, I was diagnosed with very early stages of cervical cancer. And luckily, we were able to get it. And now I'm still here," Brown said.

Jessica's story left an incredible impact on us. She spends most of her days helping others feel beautiful. Show me Saint Louis alongside AH styling wanted Brown to feel beautiful, too. And it all starts at Paisley Boutique.

After battling cancer at the age of 26, Brown has continued to persevere through a life of trials and tribulations.

The pandemic put a halt both on her career as a hairstylist and her own wedding. In 2022, she lost her father. Even during these dark times, she kept going, hoping to do what she loves best, making other women feel beautiful.

"It was just really nice to kind of have a little bit of time for myself. You know, I love doing a lot for other people, and it does bring me great joy to see them feel better about themselves. It's one of the reasons why I do the job that I do. And today, just to kind of feel a little bit more confident about myself. A little bit. Have a little fun," Brown said.

Just one special afternoon shopping to remind a more than deserving woman how much her community and those in her life notice the light.