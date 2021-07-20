The breakfast sandwich that led to a restaurant opening

Although there are other items on the menu, the Combo Sandwich is what Songbird is best known for. After all, the restaurant was opened because of it.

ST. LOUIS — Songbird’s customers have been singing its praises ever since its breakfast sandwich first appeared at the Tower Grove Farmers Market.

“It really took off, and there was a lot of requests to have it all the time. So, we started to look for a space outside the normal market season. It took us a while, and I wanted to make sure it could sustain itself year-round. I think after year 6 or 7, I said, ‘Oh yeah, we could do this in a storefront’,” said owner and manager Chris Meyer.

Although there are other items on the menu, the Combo Sandwich is what Songbird is best known for. After all, the restaurant was opened because of it.

They melt aged sharp cheddar on sourdough bread and top it with egg, bacon and honey.

That drizzle of honey certainly isn’t conventional, and it’s something you have to taste to understand why it works so well.

A good breakfast spot needs good coffee, and many would agree that Sump Coffee is the best of the best.

Since the Combo Sandwich is so popular, Sump Coffee created a latte that pairs perfectly with the famous sandwich: The Songbird Latte. It compliments the sweet, salty, and smoky flavors of the sandwich.

Songbird is located at 4476 Chouteau Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. It’s open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right now, it’s curbside or carry out, but inside dining plans to open very soon.