The BrickUniverse LEGO Festival takes place September 11-12 at the Kennedy Recreation Complex

Several Artists are sharing their talents on something other than a canvas.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will be at the Kennedy Recreation Complex in St. Louis County this Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12. The event is building on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and most importantly: see incredible LEGO creations.

The festival will be following all St. Louis and Missouri guidelines and mandates. There will be time sessions to help with better crowd control and management as well as limited capacity.

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists.

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone's favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

And more!