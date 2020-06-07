Live! By Loews’ outdoor bar and lounge ‘The Bullock’ now open

Experience comfortable seating areas, dining tables, an over-sized fire pit, a 12-foot outdoor viewing screen and incredible views of Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will start in on a shortened regular season soon, and there’s a brand-new spot to watch them when games start back up.

Live! By Loews is a hotel in Downtown St. Louis that opened March 2020. The hotel’s outdoor bar and lounge, The Bullock, is now open.

Experience comfortable seating areas, dining tables, an over-sized fire pit and a 12-foot outdoor viewing screen.

Enjoy all those amenities while taking in sweeping views of Busch Stadium, Clark Avenue and the new Cardinals Walk of Fame.

“This patio is social distancing at its core because the furniture is very well spread out. We really didn’t have to do a whole lot to make sure that our guests were being taken care of and that we were creating a safe space for people to gather,” said General Manager Geneya Sauro.

The menu will have light bites and shareable items, classic cocktails with a local flare, local draft beer and a complete wine and spirit collection. This is fitting given ‘The Bullock’ gets its name from an influential bartender.

“The Bullock is named after a bartender named Tom Bullock, who was a bartender here in St. Louis in pre-Prohibition era at the St. Louis Country Club. He was the first African American bartender actually to write his own book, and the book is called, ‘The Ideal Bartender’. And it focuses on the history and the craft of, you know, the original cocktail recipes brought over from Europe and here in North America and here in the St. Louis area. So, while he’s not a native St. Louisan, he spent a lot of time here, and you can get a sense through reading his recipes of what the area and how the area influenced his recipe creation. And so, we’ll be featuring a couple of his recipes up here, as well; things that he loved to make – things like juleps, cloverleaf cocktails, and just some things that really sort of bring back that feel of that, again, pre-Prohibition era,” said Sauro.

The Bullock is located at 799 Clark Avenue and will be open Thursday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. Availability is on a first come, first served basis. For more information, click here.

