The Butterfly House hosting Dads, Dogs and Donuts Event

ST. LOUIS — The Butterfly House is located in Chesterfield, at Faust Park. This summer they are full of events for families and adults, as they celebrate their 25th year. They are kicking off the summer with their Firefly Festival, on Friday, June 16. Then, the next morning they celebrate dads, grandpas, and uncles on Saturday, June 17th at “Dads, Dogs, and Donuts” with special guest “The Pokey Little Puppy.” Learn more at butterflyhouse.org.