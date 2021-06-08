Loyal to Local: The Cakery in Dogtown

The Cakery, located in its original spot on Tamm Avenue, specializes in custom-designed cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.

ST. LOUIS — A bakery that has been nestled in Dogtown for over 16 years recently received some national recognition.

Ericka Frank baked her first birthday cake at age 12 and her first wedding cake at age 14. Her love for baking and decorating led to the opening of The Cakery in 2005.

The Cakery, located in its original spot on Tamm Avenue, specializes in custom-designed cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.

MSN.com recently named this local business as Missouri’s Best Cake Shop. The announcement came after a nationwide roundup of sweets shops offering cakes for every occasion.

In addition to that thrilling news, The Cakery has another exciting announcement planned: it is undergoing some big renovations to its original space. The renovations will give the Tamm Avenue location a store refresh, along with making the bakery more efficient.

During the renovation, visitors will not be able to enter the physical location, and the shop has currently stopped taking custom orders. While there are no custom orders at this time, there are still ways to enjoy The Cakery and its delicious original buttercream for your next event. Customers can order from the designs that are currently available and can personalize with names.