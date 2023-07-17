Homegrown horror film, 'The Candy Crucible', set to premiere at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

The short horror film will be screening at the Hi- Pointe Theatre for the 23rd Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase on July 22nd at 9pm.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The Showcase screens works that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis natives or films with strong local ties. The 17 film programs that screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre from July 21-23 and 28-30 serve as the Showcase’s centerpiece.

Throughout the week, Show Me St. Louis is featuring the homegrown talent that have works screening in the 23rd annual Showcase that kicks off this weekend.

This morning, we spotlighted The Candy Crucible. It was written and directed by Micah Deeken, produced by Levi Gniotcznski, and shot by Mallory Ingles. It tells the story of a group of rambunctious trick-or-treaters who attempt to summon and kill an infamous urban legend on Halloween night.

