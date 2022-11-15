The CAVE at Belleville Township High School District 201

The state of the art facility offers in-demand vocational programs so that students can take advanced courses beyond what are offered on the main campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence in Belleville Township High School District #201 is a state of the art facility designed to meet the needs of District #201 students and its community.

The facility offers in-demand vocational programs so that students can take advanced courses beyond what are offered on the main campuses.

Students graduate with college credit and are ready to embark on their chosen career pathway. The CAVE is home to the district’s alternative education center and esports studio. The CAVE is also a field house for several sports and activities, with indoor tennis courts, an indoor turf practice field, batting cages, a dance studio, and golf simulator.

To learn more visit bths201.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.