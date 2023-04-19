St. Louis couple shares their IVF journey

"Where everyone has a chance to start a family." The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery.

ST. LOUIS — After two years of trying to start their family without success, Courtney and Scott Blankenship were referred to Dr. Jacob at the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery.

"Every month taking a pregnancy test and not having a positive. It was definitely just heart wrenching and just gutting," Courtney said.

The Blankenship’s started the IVF process in April of 2021. After months of blood work, exams, hormones and hope the couple found out in September that they were expecting. In May of last year, they welcomed their daughter Loxlie into the world.

Where everyone has a chance to start a family. That is the motto and mission of Dr. Jacob and the center. In 2019, they had 88% pregnancy rate per embryo transfer which is more than double the national average.

Just last month, Newsweek ranked the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery is as one of the top 50 fertility clinics in the nation. Beyond the high success rates it’s the personalized, affordable and compassionate care that patients receive.

"I couldn't recommend a facility stronger than than this one," Scott explained. "This was the best choice for us, and I believe it's the best choice for many people who are seeking to build a family."

