The Crooked Boot shows off their take on Louisiana and Haitian Creole cuisine

ST. LOUIS — The Crooked Boot™️ Restaurant & Food truck offers Unique Louisiana & Haitian Creole Cuisine with an eclectic Caribbean influence. All of your Louisiana classics such as Gumbo, Red beans & rice, Poboys are available.

Thursday morning, owner and Chef, Coria Griggs (CiCi), joined Mary in studio to share a variety of their plates. CiCi explained she also offers a crawfish boil, as well as private caterings, and corporate events. Additionally, her food truck will be at the St. Charles Mardi Gras celebration where you can try some Louisiana classics like crawfish Étouffée and Boudin balls.