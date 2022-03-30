The Cup celebrating April Fools' with limited release of chicken & waffles cupcakes

The Cup is excited to share its 2022 April Fools’ Day dessert — this year inspired by a sweet and savory comfort food favorite — Chicken & Waffles!
To create a treat that captures the ever-popular Chicken & Waffles pairing, The Cup’s creative bakers are serving up crunchy, twice-baked vanilla cake “chicken tenders,” maple cake “waffles,” with caramel sauce “hot sauce” and local raw honey “maple syrup.” The dish is served with vanilla buttercream “fresh whipped butter,” and a side of cinnamon “whipped butter” buttercream!
Previously The Cup has created cupcakes mimicking mashed potatoes and gravy (2015), a taco salad (2016), a root beer float (2017), fried rice (2018), spaghetti and meatballs (2019), slider and fries (2020), and toasted ravioli (2021).
Due to its continued increase in popularity, The Cup’s Chicken & Waffles April Fools’ special will only be available by pre-order online at cravethecup.com until sold out. Order pick-ups are Wednesday, March 30 through Friday, April 1 at both locations of The Cup (Central West End and Edwardsville, IL). The April Fools’ special will not be available for walk-in purchase.