The Cup celebrating April Fools' with limited release of chicken & waffles cupcakes

April Fools' Day is Friday and a St. Louis bakery already has a few sweet tricks up their sleeve.

The Cup is excited to share its 2022 April Fools’ Day dessert — this year inspired by a sweet and savory comfort food favorite — Chicken & Waffles!

To create a treat that captures the ever-popular Chicken & Waffles pairing, The Cup’s creative bakers are serving up crunchy, twice-baked vanilla cake “chicken tenders,” maple cake “waffles,” with caramel sauce “hot sauce” and local raw honey “maple syrup.” The dish is served with vanilla buttercream “fresh whipped butter,” and a side of cinnamon “whipped butter” buttercream!

Previously The Cup has created cupcakes mimicking mashed potatoes and gravy (2015), a taco salad (2016), a root beer float (2017), fried rice (2018), spaghetti and meatballs (2019), slider and fries (2020), and toasted ravioli (2021).