New retail shop and design studio opens in Brentwood, carries one-of-a-kind Christmas décor

The Dollhouse has Christmas decorations you won’t find anywhere nearby

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The Dollhouse is filled with interior designer Megan Temple’s favorite things.

“We buy things that we really love and we use on a regular basis and try to find the newest and latest and greatest trends to bring back to St. Louis,” said Megan.

Her new retail shop and design studio just opened in Brentwood. It is open once a month on Saturdays for pop-up shop hours. She says it will potentially also be open on Fridays starting in January. She also hosts private parties.

Right now, you will find Christmas decorations that you won’t find anywhere nearby.

The Dollhouse also carries dollhouses – for Christmas.

There are also hundreds of rug options, too.

From small projects to large projects, Megan helps clients solve all sorts of problems. But you don’t need to utilize her design services to shop there.

For something eclectic and unexpected, visit The Dollhouse in Brentwood. It’s located at 8835 Manchester Road.