The Drip Bar helping improve health through Vitamin Therapy

The Drip Bar in Town and Country, is taking your health one step further focusing on cellular wellness.

The Drip Bar is focused on helping people take their healthcare beyond diet, exercise, and traditional medicine to support their physical, mental, and cellular wellness. Since diseases start with the breakdown of cellular health, they address health at the cellular level. Using advances in intravenous therapies, they enable their clients to live a more energized life by helping them remain more resistant to disease.

The Drip Bar is dedicated to the health and wellness of their clientele and uses safe, cutting-edge treatments backed by the latest research and data. Their executive team and research and development council, along with a consortium of healthcare experts, work hard every day to make sure they are continually advancing client care.

They are taking the driver’s seat in an emerging industry that is changing the way people view healthy living. When you step through their doors, you’ll find a relaxing environment, a friendly team, and an innovative approach to preventative healthcare.

For more info, click here. Or you can call (314) 742-8663.

